Paddy Murray, Roscrea

Longfordwood, Clonakenny, Roscrea.

10th of March 2023, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his sisters Peg (Carroll), Bridgie (Madden) and Esther (Bourke).

Deeply regretted by his brothers, Tom, Martin and Michael, sisters Beth (Madden), Lua (Delaney), Carmel (Dunning) and Nora (Maher), sisters in law, especially Josie, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, especially Michael, Patrick, Maria, Elaine, Bridget and Dylan, niece in law Ann Marie, grandnephews, grandnieces, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, on Saturday Evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Sunday afternoon at 1 pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Clonakenny, for funeral mass at 1.30pm.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com