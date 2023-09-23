Paddy (Cha) McLoughlin, Nenagh

Beleen, Nenagh

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved son Joseph, son in law Des, sister Kathleen & brother Sean.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Terrie and cherished family Christine, Anthony & Aine. Son in law Bernie & daughter in law Marie. Grandchildren Aileen, Aidan, Michelle, Marion, Bernadette, Tony. Gary, Anita, Keri, Sinead & Alice. Great grandchildren, brother in law Eddie, sister’s in law Marjorie & Philomena. Nieces and nephews cousins relatives neighbours and friends. ”

It is only with one’s heart that one can see clearly what is essential is invisible to the Eye”

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the Lisboney Old Graveyard.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

May Paddy Rest In Peace.