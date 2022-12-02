Paddy McGrath, New Inn and Holycross

Marlhill, New Inn and late of Killeenyarda, Holycross.

Paddy passed away in the tender care of the staff at the Bon Secours Hospital Cork.

He will be deeply missed by his loving family, his beloved wife Noreen, daughter Deirdre, son Pat, son in law Eamon, daughter in law Rachel, grandson Dylan, sister in law Rita, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady Queen New Inn on Sunday morning for mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link. https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/