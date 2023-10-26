Paddy Maher, Templemore

Templemore

26th of October 2023.

Predeceased by his parents Ellie and Denis, wife Therese and brother Bernie.

Deeply regretted by his devoted sons, Kevin and Fergus, daughters Yvonne, Louise and Annette, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Marnie and Ailish, brother Frank, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and a large circle of friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Friday evening from 5 to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 12 noon with interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com

House private please.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to Irish Alzheimer’s Association c/o Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore.