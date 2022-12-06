Paddy Magner, Cahir

Avondale Court, Cahir

Paddy passed away peacefully at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his wife Winnie, sister Ann and brother Séamus. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Breda and Maggie, brothers Peter and Willie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.