Paddy Lynch, Rathgormack

Park/Curraghkiely, Kilsheelan/Rathgormack, Clonmel, Co. Waterford.

Paddy passed away peacefully after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda (Geoghegan), children Thomas, Jack, Eileen, Catherine, Ann-Marie & Pat, his 25 grandchildren, daughters-in-law Mary (Barry), Tracy (Hickey) and Aoife (Power), sons-in-law Tommy (Hayes) and Johnny (Fogarty), nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his parents Tom & Ellen Lynch, his grandson Ciarán and his sister Maura Galvin.

May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Paddy will be reposing at his daughter Eileen’s home (E91V9T3) on Tuesday 9th July, from 4pm to 8pm.

Paddy will be arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Rathgormack, on Wednesday 10th July for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

House private on Wednesday morning please.