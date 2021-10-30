Paddy Lonergan, Fethard

Former proprietor of Lonergan’s Bar, The Square, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

Passed away on Friday October 29th 2021 after being cared for by the dedicated staff of Melview Nursing Home and University Hospital, Clonmel.

Pre deceased by his sister Monica.

Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, his daughter Kim, sons Mark and Gary, brother William, sister Joy, daughters in law Ann Marie and Aisling, grandchildren Kian, Taig, Shane and Muireann, brother in law, relatives and many friends.

Paddy’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Monday, November 1st at 11.30am followed by burial in the Holy Trinity Church of Ireland Cemetery, Fethard, immediately after Mass.

The Funeral can be watched online at https://augustinians.ie/fethard-augustinians-co-tipperary/.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

Family home strictly private at this sad time.

