Paddy Jenkins, Cahir

Kedrah, Cahir

Paddy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Mary, son Mark daughters Sinead and Geraldine, their partners Dawn, Shane and Derek, grandchildren Nathan, Mya and Jack, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and a large circle of friends

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock(Eircode E21 HN35).

Funeral Cortege will leave his home at 11.30 on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for 12 o’clock Funeral mass, after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to South Tipperary Hospice.