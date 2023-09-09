Paddy Guinan – Lorrha

Formerly of Redwood, Lorrha, & England.

Peacefully in the great care of Portumna Retirement Village. Predeceased by his parents Laurence and Mary Bridget, brothers and sisters Frank, Geoff, Kevin, Kathleen,May,Rita, Mike and Nora . Deeply regret by many nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening at Dignity Funeral Home, Portumna from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha on Monday morning at 11:45 am for mass at 12 noon, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace.