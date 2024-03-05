Paddy Guidera, Templemore

“An Neidin”, Manna South and Church Street, Templemore.

5th of March 2024.

Predeceased by his wife Chrissie, son in law Maurice, sisters Kathleen and Peg and brother Joseph.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Anna-Marie and Joanne, son John, son in law Dan, daughter in law Siobhan, brother-in-law Noel, grandchildren Sorcha, Danny, Chloe, Jack, Fiona and Ava, nephews, nieces, Relatives and Friends.

May Paddy rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday Morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/