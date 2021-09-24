Paddy Graham, Littleton

Ballybeg, Littleton, Thurles.

September 23rd, peacefully at home in the loving care of his wife and family.

Predeceased by his parents Billy and Annie, his brother Danny and daughter Marian.

Will be sadly missed by his wife Chrissie, daughters Ann (O’Connor), Tina (Dollard), sons Liam, Jim, P.J. and Anthony, sons-in-law Willie and Paddy, daughters-in-law Mary, Miriam, Caroline and Jennifer, adored grandchildren Liam, Martin, Amy, Breda, Niamh, Graham, Aoife, Seán, Patrick, Saoirse, Senan, Megan and Martin’s partner Kelly, great grandchildren Fiadh and Cathal, sisters Alice, Peggy, Mary and Ann, brothers Joe and Marty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, extended family, fellow Order of Malta Ambulance Corps colleagues and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening from 4 to 7pm.

Arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. Kevin Littleton on Monday morning at 11 for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Ballymoreen graveyard.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/littleton

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Milford Home Care Team.

