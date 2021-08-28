Paddy Gleeson, Templetuohy

Barna, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

27th of August 2021.

Predeceased by his son Jim.

Deeply regretted by His loving Wife Peggy, Daughters Josephine and Mary, sons Pat, Johnny and Rody, grandchildren, Damien, Padraig, Jimmy, Shauna, Megan, Carmel, Martin, JP, Amy, Rory, Joseph and Emma, sisters Nancy and Josie, daughters in law Delores and Christine, sons in law Michael and Diarmuid, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s funeral home Templemore this Sunday evening from 5 pm.

Removal at 7 pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy to arrive at 7.45 pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11.30 am.

Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

Paddy’s mass may be viewed live on www.churchcamlive.ie/moynetempletuohyparish/.

