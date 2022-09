Ballyheefy, Ogonnelloe, Co. Clare.

Peacefully in Milford Hospice. Predeceased by his brother Denis and sister Mary (Mulcahy). Sadly missed by his nephew Martin and his wife Elaine, cousins and especially Pat Gavin, neighbours and friends.

May Paddy’s Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St. Molua’s Church, Ogonnelloe Sunday the 4th of September from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday the 5th at 11:30, burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Ogonnelloe. Funeral Mass will be lived streamed.