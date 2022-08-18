Paddy Dowling, Clogheen

Ballinahalla, Clogheen

Predeceased by his parents Danny and Josie, and his brother Frank. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife of 51 years Diana, children Catherina, Stephen and Tracy, brothers Dan and Tom and sister Marian (Butler) grandchildren Rebecca, Evan, Nathan, Travis, Hayden, Ronan and Oisin, brother-in-law Malachy and sister-in-law Norma, partners Mark and Susie, nephew Aaron, nieces Sarah, Michelle and Marie and all his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence (E21 RW53) on Friday, 19th August, from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 20th August, at 10.30am at St. John The Baptist Church, Duhill followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning.