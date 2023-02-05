Paddy Dillon, Silvermines and Nenagh

5 Glengowan, Silvermines, and Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by his family at Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Predeceased by his cherished son Thomas, his mother Katie, father Tom & brothers Martin & Eddie.

Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Margaret, cherished sons Patrick and Colm, daughter Mary. Daughters in law Gillian and Ciara, son in law Tom, grandchildren Colin, Aidan, David, Ronan & Paige. Sisters Kathleen (Gleeson), Bridie (Duffy), Mary (Fleming), Joan (Curtin), brothers Billy, Tommy, Mattie & Joe. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews & a large circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home this Monday 6th February from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines for 12 noon Mass on Tuesday 7th February.

Livelink for the funeral mass to follow.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/