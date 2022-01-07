Paddy Coppinger, Thurles

14 St. Columba Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles.

January 6th, unexpectedly at his home.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his sons Colin, Gary, Davy and Stevie, daughters-in-law Sue, Eileen and Sandra, his grandchildren Casey, Ella, Alex, Leanna, Rhys, Dylan, Adam and Kenzie, sisters Jane, Dorothy and Valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements later.

