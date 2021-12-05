Paddy Comerford, Roscrea

99 Kennedy Park, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his wife Imelda and infant son Declan.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Majella, son-in-law John, granddaughters Danica, Liah and Eva, brother Tom, sisters Anna (Templemore) and Berry (Borrisokane), nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home (E53 NY70) on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm (face masks to be worn at all times and there will be no condolence book in use at the funeral home) arriving at St.Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence