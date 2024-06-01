Paddi Croome Carroll, Clonmel

Donoughmore, Lisronagh, Clonmel and formerly Perth Australia.

Predeceased by her loving parents Michael and Evie and nephew Tate.

Sadly missed by Jacqueline, Micheline, Heather, Mona, Michael, Emily and Jonah, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A very special thank you to her niece Emily and grandniece Luna for the care and joy that they gave Paddi since her return from Australia.

Reposing at St John the Baptist Church, Lisronagh on Tuesday 4th June at 4pm with requiem Mass at 5pm which can be viewed on Powerstown Lisronagh Parish.

Cremation will take place on Wednesday 5th June in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork at 2pm.