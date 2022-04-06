Pa Joe Hayes, Thurles

Ballyduff, Thurles

Pa Joe predeceased by his parents John and Maisie, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, son Aidan and his partner Clare, brother Toss, uncle Michael (Keogh), mother-in-law Madge (Purcell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Pa Joe’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Moyne on Friday morning at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.