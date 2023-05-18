P.J Ryan, Nenagh

Ashley Park, Ardcroney Nenagh & late of Dernasling.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on May 17th 2023.

P.J will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ronnie and his daughters Emma & Libby. His Much loved grandchildren Troy, Paul & Jack. Brother Raphael and sisters Mary, Angela and Concepta. Son in law Brian and Jason. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May P.J Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church Puckane at 8.

Requiem mass on Saturday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery.