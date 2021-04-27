Ollie Sherlock, Ballinaclough

Ollie Sherlock

Late of the Stream, Ballinaclough. Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his beloved son Michael. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret and cherished family Jackie, Marion and David; Grandchildren Robert, Eva, Darren, Sean, Anthony, Jack, Evie and Cian; Great Grandchildren Layla, Ollie & Oisin; Brothers Tom & Billy; Sister Mai; Son in law Brian, daughter in law Niamh, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Ollie Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Ollie’s remains will leave his home in Richmond this Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St.Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh for Requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney new Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to for you understanding at this time.

