Oliver Quigley, Nenagh

Silver Street & late of Summerhill Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by his family in the tender care of the Matron & staff at Mount Carmel Roscrea. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary , sisters Mai & Eileen, brothers Michael, Tony & Joe. Will be sadly missed by his cherished daughters Paula (Byrne), Olivia (Hoban), Valerie (Hartigan), Clara (Cummins) & Lisa (Kenny). Grandchildren Sean, Aisling, Emma, Adam, Barry, Holly, Luke, Aoife, Eoin, Darragh, Shea & Aoibhe. Great-grandchildren Emily, Tommy & Noah. Sons in law Trevor, Tim, David, Peter & Justin. nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Oliver Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. His remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Sunday for Requiem mass at 2pm. Followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

The Quigley family would like to express their gratitude to the Matron and staff at Mount Carmel Nursing home Roscrea for the care and kindness shown to Oliver during his time at Mount Carmel. For this they are very grateful.