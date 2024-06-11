Oliver O’Meara, Borrisokane

Cappanasmear, Borrisokane.

10th June, 2024. Deeply missed by his wife Kathleen, sons Tadhg and Fergal, daughter Fiona, sisters Jane and Julia, brother Seán, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass, E45 VP95, at 3pm with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.