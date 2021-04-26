Oliver O’Donnell, Holycross, Rosegreen and New York

Beakstown, Holycross and formerly Rosegreen and New York

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sons William and Brendan and their mother Audrey, daughters-in-law Gail and Peggy, step grandson, step great grandson, brother Anthony, sister Margaret (Griffin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Following Government guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Oliver’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Holycross Abbey at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Mass can be viewed live at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society.

