Oliver Moroney Jnr, Nenagh

Carneybrack, Carney, Nenagh.

13/4/2022 Predeceased by his beloved mother Terry.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anne Marie and his cherished children Nathan, Olivia, Olly & Luke. Brother Declan, uncle Donie, father in law Tom and family in Duniry, aunts & uncles, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours relatives and many friends.

May Ollie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Carneybrack (E45 NN53) on Friday from 5 to 8 o’clock.

Remains will arrive at St. Flannan’s Church, Ardcroney on Saturday for Liturgy of the Word at 12 noon followed by cremation at the Shannon Crematorium at 2 o’clock.