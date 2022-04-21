Oliver Hoare, Thurles and UK

Late of Monakeeba, Thurles.

Died on 7th Apr 2022 Reading, UK.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Oliver & Marie and his brothers Peter, Stephen & John Paul.

Will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Leah and brothers David, Andrew, Declan & Martin. Nephews extended family relatives and friends.

May Oliver Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles this Friday from 6 o’clock with removal at 7 to arrive to Bohernanave Church, Thurles at 7.45.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 o’clock followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

The livestream of his Mass can be viewed on http://www.thurlesparish.ie/