Olive Wallace (nee Wallace), Roscrea

Ballinakill, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the gentle care of the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. In her 92nd Year.

Pre-deceased by her husband Robert H. (Bert).

Sadly missed by her loving sons David, Richard, Thomas and Trevor, sister Adeline, sister-in-law Anne-Marie (New Zealand), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren,nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 5.00 to 7.00. Funeral Service on Tuesday afternoon at 1.00 followed by burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

Funeral can be viewed on Roscrea Group of Parishes facebook page.

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

Peace Perfect Peace.

