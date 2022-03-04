Olive Deane nee Mills, Ballina.

Cullina, Ballina.

Peacefully in the Lake’s Nursing Home, Killaloe. Predeceased by her husband Brendan, brother Tony and sister Betty.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Alan and Anthony, daughter Serena, sisters Philomena, Madgie and Martha, grandchildren, Alan’s partner Debbie, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May Olive’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe on Saturday evening between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in Our Lady and St Lua’s Church, Ballina, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.