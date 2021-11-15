Nuala Dowling (nee McGann), Thurles

Slievenamon Road, Thurles and formerly Attymon, Co. Galway.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel.

Predeceased by her husband Bill, sisters Fidelma and Cora, brothers Cyril and Dermot.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Dearbhla and Orla (Gleeson), grandchildren Cathal and Róisin, son in law Michael, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Brenda, Miriam and Teresa, brothers in law Michael and Larry, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 17th November, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Peter’s Church, Moycarkey at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 18th November at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.

House Private Please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence