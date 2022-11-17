Nuala Dermody nee Reidy, Lorrha and Tulla

Portland Lorrha Nenagh and formerly of Newgrove, Tulla, County Clare.

In the excellent care of the wonderful staff at ICU, in Portincula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Predeceased by her beloved sister Kathleen (Collins), her infant sister Brid, her father Michael and her mother Mary Kate.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, her beloved sons Padraigh (Portlaoise) and Michéal and her heartbroken daughter Deirdre. Daughters-in-law Helena (Kelly) and Terry (Fingelton). Her much cherished grandchildren Lauren, Ella, Conor,Jack and Liam. Her brothers Seamus and Joseph, her sisters-in-law Lucy and Ena (Enright).Her nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Portumna on Thursday from 4:30pm to 7:30pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha on Friday morning at 11:45am for mass at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on https://premieravproductions.com/player/