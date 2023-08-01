Nuala Darcy Nee Moran, Lorrha

Portland, Lorrha

Nuala passed away, peacefully, on Monday 31st July, in the care of the staff of Portumna Retirement Village and in the presence of her family.

Predeceased by her husband Seán, Nuala will be sadly missed and always remembered by her loving sons Sean, Tony, Paul, Martin, Michael, Patrick and Thomas, daughters Eleanor, Ann and Mary, grandchildren, her brother Pat and sister Maureen, extended family and friends.

Nuala will repose at the family home in Portland, Lorrha on Wednesday 2nd August from 3pm to 7pm.

The funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass at 11.45am on Thursday for Nuala’s Requiem Mass at 12noon.

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.