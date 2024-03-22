Nuala Clifford, nee D’Arcy, Ballina

Roulagh, Ballina.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family under the amazing care of the fantastic most staff of 7A in UHL and all her doctors over her years.

Predeceased by her beloved son Seán , sisters Ellen and Kathleen, brother John and sister in law Kitty.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband of 52 years John, much loved mother of Teresa(Walsh), Noreen and Ellen, adored Granny to Seána , Ally, Eoin, Niamh, Orla, Laura and baby Shane. Sadly missed by her son in law Fergal, Noreen’s partner Luca and Ellen’s partner Kenneth, brothers Mossie and Gerry, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law and their families, the extended Darcy & Clifford families, cousins, wonderful neighbours, friends and all the children she minded over the years and their families.

May Nuala’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Lynch’s funeral home Killaloe on Sunday from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am in The Church of Our Lady and St. Lua Ballina with burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed via this link: http://www.churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Parkinson’s Ireland.