Noreen Smith (nee Walsh), Carrick-on-Suir

Noreen Smith nee Walsh

Castletown, Carrick on Suir, Co Kilkenny and formerly of the UK.

Arriving for funeral mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

