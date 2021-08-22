Noreen Ryan, Limerick & Birdhill

Cloughkeating, Patrickswell, Limerick, and formerly of Ballinahinch House, Birdhill.

On August 21st 2021 under the exceptional care of the ICU staff at UHL.

Sadly missed by her beloved partner Brian Barry, cherished sister of Margaret, Michael, Mary(Aylward), Annette(Garrahy), Sean, Eddie, Bernie (Hogan) and Jimmy.

Deeply regretted by her sisters and brothers in law, much-loved nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem mass Tuesday at 11.30am at St Joseph’s church Ballinahinch, followed by private cremation.

