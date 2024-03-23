Noreen O’Keeffe nee Dunne, Carrick-on-Suir

Brenormore and Whitechurch Carrick-on-suir.

Suddenly on the 21st March 2024. Pre deceased by her parents and brother Terry, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael and children Janet, Paul, Billy and John, brothers Jack, Dominic and Willie, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Charlie, Luke, Daniel, Ellen, Jane, Sarah, Emily, Zach and Sam, daughters-in-law Deborah, Imelda and Cathy, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May Noreen rest in peace.

Noreen will be reposing at her Son Paul’s home in Whitechurch Carrick-on-suir (Eircode E32ND26) on Sunday the 24th March from 3pm to 6pm.

Noreen will be arriving at the church of the Assumption Owning on Monday the 25th March for requiem mass on arrival at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Piltown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to a charity of your choice.