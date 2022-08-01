Noreen O’Dowd (nee O’Donoghue), Thurles

Rossestown, Thurles & formerly Moyneard.

July 31st, 2022, at South Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, her parents Mary and William and brother Peter.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Eileen, Lisa and Emma, son Mark, son-in-law Davy, daughter-in-law Ciara, sisters Breda, Helen, Theresa, Philomena, Geraldine and Ann, brothers Johnny, Joe, Bill and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, work colleagues in the Community Hospital of the Assumption and many good friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving to the Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.