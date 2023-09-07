Noreen Meehan née Carroll, Clonmel and Ardfinnan

Old Toberaheena, Clonmel and formerly of Ardfinnan.

5th September 2023 peacefully at her daughters residence.

Predeceased by her parents May and Paddy.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Edel, sons Paddy and Hughie, son-in-law Niall, daughters-in-law Tina and Carol, grandchildren Eoghan, Ella, Hannah, Noah, Liam, Lily and Sadie, sisters Tuts, Rosie, Pauline and Eleanor, brothers Noel and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown at 11.50am on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be view on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Care

House private please