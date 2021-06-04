Noreen Maher nee Gleeson, Thurles

Kennedy Park, Thurles.

Peacefully, in the loving care of her daughter Patricia, son in law Noel, granddaughters Laura and Natasha.

Predeceased by her loving husband Noel, brothers John, Paddy and Richard, sisters Kathleen, Hannah and Maisie.

Will be sadly missed by her daughters Patricia (Kennedy), Mary (Fitzpatrick), Denise (Fogarty), Ann (McGrath) and Noreen (Holland), 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sons in law Noel, James, John, Mick and James, sisters Margaret and Bridget, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.

Noreen’s funeral cortége will leave her residence on Monday at 10am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30 for Requiem Mass at 11.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

