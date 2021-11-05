Noreen Lanigan nee Baggot, Ballycahill

Garrynamona, Ballycahill, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Billy and sons Seamus & Liam.

Sadly missed by her daughters Margaret, Patricia & Geraldine, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 5.30 PM with removal to St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill at 7.30.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1.30 followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Bouladuff.

Mass can be viewed online here https://www.churchservices.tv/ballycahill

House private on Sunday please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence