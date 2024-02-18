Noreen Kearney (Nee Walsh), Cahir

Loughloher, Cahir and formerly of Skibbereen, Co. Cork.

Passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Martha’s Nursing Home, Toureen, Cahir.

Predeceased by her loving husband Pat and her sisters Eileen and Terry. She will be very sadly missed by her loving children Colette, Paul, Laura and Mark, grandchildren Grace, Dara, Kate, Caelan, Liam and Luke, sons in law Tom and David, daughter in law Deirdre, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Una and Annette, brother Pat, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (E21RH24) on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Tuesday morning for requiem mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cahir Day Care Center.

May She Rest In Peace