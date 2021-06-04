Noreen Ferncombe (nee Dunne), Holycross

Noreen Ferncombe nee Dunne

9 Glenreigh, Holycross.

Predeceased by her parents Walter and Mary and her brother Walter, deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Michael, John and Dinny, daughter Marie, 10 grandchildren, son-in-law Seán, daughters-in-law Martina and Valerie, Marie’s partner Peter, Dinny’s partner Emma, brothers Dinny, Martin, John and Paudie, sister Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Following Governement guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.

Noreen will repose at her residence for family and friends.

Noreen’s funeral cortege will arrive at Holycross Abbey on Monday morning at 11 o’clock for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

