Noreen Evans – Fethard

No 6 Congress Terrace, Fethard, Co Tipperary on January 26th 2024, peacefully in the care of the staff of Croí Óir, Cashel.

Pre-deceased by her parents Nora and Daniel Evans, her sisters Maura and Annie and her brother Sean. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Francis and Agnes, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Noreen will be reposing at No 6 Congress Terrace (E91EE30), Fethard, on Saturday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

Funeral arriving to the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Sunday at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Mass can be watched online at www.fethardabbey.com

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Croí Óir Nursing Home, Cashel.