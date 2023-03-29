Noreen England, Laois

Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois.

Peacefully in the excellent care of the Matron and staff of Milford Hospice Care, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her parents Kitty and Joe and her sister Reenie.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Esther and Celine, brothers Joseph, TF and Gerard, sisters-in-law Carole, Margaret and Marianne, brother-in-law Leo, nieces, nephews, relatives, her best friend Poppy, very good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Thursday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.

Private removal from her residence on Saturday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Molua’s Church, Ballaghmore (R32 RC53) for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining church cemetery.

Noreen’s residence will be strictly private on Friday and Saturday.