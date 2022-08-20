Noreen Duggan Nee Doherty, Clonmel

Cherrymount, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Died 18th August 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Wife of the late Dan Duggan.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Freda,sons Paul, Karl and Sean, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, Daire, Roisin, Deirbhile, Sam, Ben, Daniel, Jack and Killian, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Noreen Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Noreen’s Funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Irishtown at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12noon, which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.