Noreen Cunneen (Née Kennedy), Nenagh

Erinagh, Capparoe, Nenagh.

Peacefully at her son Michael’s Home on 6th March, 2023.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Harry, son Ger, brothers Sean & Jim and very recently by Susan.

Will be sadly missed by her loving son Michael, daughters in law Geraldine & Frances, sister Mary Ryan, grandchildren Derek, Alan, Kevin, Sean & Colm & her cherished 6 great grandchildren. Sisters in law Marie Kennedy & Phil Cunneen, brother in law Joe Ryan, Nieces, nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Noreen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home, Nenagh, on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Her remains will leave Michael’s home in Erinagh on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines for Requiem mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Livestream link to follow.