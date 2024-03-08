Noreen Brennock née Horgan, Clogheen

Mount Anglesby, Clogheen.

March 7th 2024.

Died peacefully in the care of the staff at Clonmel University Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Jim.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Declan and Derek, daughters-in-law Liz and Carmel, grandchildren Anthony, Grainne, Seán and DJ, brothers Andy and Maurice, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at her son Declan’s residence Ballyboy East Clogheen (E21 ED29) on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm in St Mary’s Church Clogheen, followed by burial in Shanrahan cemetery. The mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/clogheen

House private on Sunday please.