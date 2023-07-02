Norah Healy (Née Gleeson), Nenagh

Radharc Darach, Nenagh, and formerly of Pearse Street.

On July 1st, 2023, peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Oliver, daughters Mary and Catherine, sister Roselle, granddaughter Norah and great-grandson Evan.

Loving mother of John, Anne, Michelle, Dan, Eileen, Michael and Paul.

Much loved and sadly missed by her family, brothers, Terry, Dan and Michael, sisters Mary and Joan, her adored 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and extended family, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Norah’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

House private please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.