Norah Fewer (nee Long), Thurles

Clongour and formerly 2 Liberty Square, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents James and Johanna.

Will be sadly missed by her husband Joe, daughters Nicola and Andrea, son Greg, cherished grandchildren Ailbhe, Maebh, Joey and Oisín, son in law Paddy, daughter in law Caitríona, sisters in law Mary Rose and Ger, nephews, niece, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 18th October from 5pm to 7pm.

Following Norah’s wishes a private family cremation service will take place on Tuesday 19th October.

Donations if desired to North Tipp Hospice and Milford Home Care.

House Private Please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence