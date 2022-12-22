Norah Donnelly nee Fox, Borrisokane

Fair Green, Borrisokane

Peacefully in the care of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her much loved son Sean and loving daughter-in-law Debra.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, sons and daughters, Shay, Thomas, Michael, Raymond, Martin, David, Theresa (Madden), Kay (Quigley) and Dermot, daughters-in-law, sons-in- law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and her friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing on Friday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street Borrisokane from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal from her home on Saturday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane arriving at 10.45am for Funeral mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on https://www.borrisokaneparish.ie/?page_id=26

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

House private on Saturday morning please.