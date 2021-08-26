Nora Shanahan (nee Treacy), Upperchurch

Nora Shanahan nee Treacy

Ballyboy, Upperchurch, Thurles. After a short illness borne bravely, an extraordinary woman and wonderful mother has died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her gentle husband willie. Very sadly missed by her children Michael, Tim, Liam and Josephine, daughters-in-law Patrice, Mary and Mary, son-in-law Michael. dearly loved by her 13 grandchildren Laura, Paul, Brian, Darren, Conor, Aoife, Ciara, David, Ciarán, Luke, Kate, Owen and Eabha. brothers Dinny and Paddy, sister Freda, sisters-in-law Peg and Mary, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her son Liam’s residence in Ballyboy on Friday evening, for family and close friends from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning for a private family funeral mass in the Sacred Heart Church Upperchurch, (max 50 people) at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Nora’s funeral mass can be viewed here.

Family flowers only, Donations if desired to Milford hospice.

Please adhere to Government advice regarding Covid guidelines.

